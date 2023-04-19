April 19, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Municipal Town Hall here on Tuesday witnessed a rare competition that could not only bring in a lot of cheer but also transport the participants to their nostalgic days of youthfulness.

Dozens of elderly women who took part in the ‘henna’ competition along with their granddaughters had some of the most beautiful moments of their life, thanks to the novel initiative by the Malappuram municipality. It was part of the municipality’s Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

“It’s the first time that we applied henna on our palms. We can’t express the joy that we experience now. It’s such a wonderful feeling,” said Usha Kumari and Kausalya. There were two others too in the crowd who had their first henna experience.

Their grandchildren, who were part of the Kudumbashree Balasabha, applied henna on the gnarled and chalky hands. The women were in their 60s, 70s, and 80s, but they displayed a rare enthusiasm and childlike innocence. “I can’t believe my eyes. I want this to happen every year,” said septuagenarian Subaida.

Many of them applied henna after decades. Some said they rued briefly how they had missed their salad days.

The municipality organised the event by joining hands with the Vayomitram and Kudumbashree Balasabha projects. Women aged between 60 and 85 took part in the competition.

For 84-year-old Khadeeja, it was revival of her youthful days. “I never could apply henna for the past 20 years. My husband died seven years ago. He had been ill for about 10 years. Life is like that,” she whimpered.

The municipality has chalked out several programmes aimed at senior citizens in Malappuram. A premium nutrition supplement project by giving food kits containing Horlicks, oats, cornflakes, and ragi to senior citizens had won much appreciation in recent weeks.

Inaugurating the henna competition, municipal chairman Mujeeb Kaderi said taking special care of the elderly as well as the marginalised sections was among the fundamentals of democratic governance.

He added that the construction of a shelter home for the elderly with modern facilities was progressing, and that it would be completed soon. He also distributed prizes to winners of the competition and gifts to all participants.

Standing committee chairperson Mariyumma Shareef Konothodi presided over the function. Councillor P.S.A. Shabeer, community development society chairpersons Jameela Thanduthulan and Anuja Devi, and Vayomitram coordinator Sajita spoke.