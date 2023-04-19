ADVERTISEMENT

A competition that took them back to their salad days

April 19, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Dozens of elderly women take part in henna competition along with their granddaughters as part of Malappuram municipality’s Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations

Abdul Latheef Naha

Two elderly women displaying their henna-designed hands after taking part in a competition held as part of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in Malappuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

The Municipal Town Hall here on Tuesday witnessed a rare competition that could not only bring in a lot of cheer but also transport the participants to their nostalgic days of youthfulness.

Dozens of elderly women who took part in the ‘henna’ competition along with their granddaughters had some of the most beautiful moments of their life, thanks to the novel initiative by the Malappuram municipality. It was part of the municipality’s Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

“It’s the first time that we applied henna on our palms. We can’t express the joy that we experience now. It’s such a wonderful feeling,” said Usha Kumari and Kausalya. There were two others too in the crowd who had their first henna experience.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Their grandchildren, who were part of the Kudumbashree Balasabha, applied henna on the gnarled and chalky hands. The women were in their 60s, 70s, and 80s, but they displayed a rare enthusiasm and childlike innocence. “I can’t believe my eyes. I want this to happen every year,” said septuagenarian Subaida.

Many of them applied henna after decades. Some said they rued briefly how they had missed their salad days.

The municipality organised the event by joining hands with the Vayomitram and Kudumbashree Balasabha projects. Women aged between 60 and 85 took part in the competition.

For 84-year-old Khadeeja, it was revival of her youthful days. “I never could apply henna for the past 20 years. My husband died seven years ago. He had been ill for about 10 years. Life is like that,” she whimpered.

The municipality has chalked out several programmes aimed at senior citizens in Malappuram. A premium nutrition supplement project by giving food kits containing Horlicks, oats, cornflakes, and ragi to senior citizens had won much appreciation in recent weeks.

Inaugurating the henna competition, municipal chairman Mujeeb Kaderi said taking special care of the elderly as well as the marginalised sections was among the fundamentals of democratic governance.

He added that the construction of a shelter home for the elderly with modern facilities was progressing, and that it would be completed soon. He also distributed prizes to winners of the competition and gifts to all participants.

Standing committee chairperson Mariyumma Shareef Konothodi presided over the function. Councillor P.S.A. Shabeer, community development society chairpersons Jameela Thanduthulan and Anuja Devi, and Vayomitram coordinator Sajita spoke.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US