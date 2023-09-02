A community radio station that offers support for palliative care- Sunday special

September 02, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - KOLLAM

Dealing with social isolation, anxiety and pain on a daily basis, persons undergoing palliative care usually remain less active. Engaging them is a huge challenge and Radio Saanthwanam 90.4 FM, perhaps a first-of-its-kind initiative in Kerala, is doing exactly that.

The community radio operated by Pain and Palliative Care Trust, a charitable organisation, aims at empowering terminally ill persons or those undergoing palliative care through a slew of programmes. “Currently, the trust is providing free service to more than 10,000 cancer patients. We also organise regular pain and palliative clinics across Kollam district. Apart from entertainment, our radio station will be coordinating care-related activities. Test transmission has been going on for a while and the station will be fully functional shortly. People from all parts of the world can also download Radio Saanthwanam app from Google Play Store,” says station director N. Mohanan Pillai, also the secretary of the trust.

Radio Saanthwanam will be transmitting a wide range of programmes enabling social interactions and enhancing patients’ quality of life. “Our area of thrust will be the day-to-day needs and information for the patients. Among the 10,000-plus registered patients, majority belongs to the BPL (below poverty line) category. Through the radio station, all information regarding free clinical services and medication can be easily shared. We can also give effective directions to caregivers attending the patients,” says Jayalal G., principal advisor of the project and former director general of All India Radio.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trust is also planning to integrate various services to ensure the well-being of patients. “In the next phase, we will be bringing in experts so that the patients and caregivers can directly interact with him. It will not be easy for them to open up and the process will require some time and patience,” he adds.

Meanwhile, Radio Saanthwanam will not be limited to a particular community or topics. There will be multiple informative and entertainment programmes with provisions for patients, family members and the public to contribute content. “It will be a platform for all persons belonging to the broadcast area to showcase their talent. The idea is to generate the content from local audience,” says Mr. Jayalal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.