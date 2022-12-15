A communist veteran finally gets a home to call his own

December 15, 2022 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

When virtue is widely perceived as in short supply in public life, the life story of communist veteran P.K. Gurudasan, 87, appears to be a striking exception.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite decades in politics, Mr. Gurudasan had no home to call his own until Thursday. He and his wife, C. Lilly, shuttled from one rented house to another after the two-time legislator and former Excise Minister left active politics.

In the autumn of his life, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] gave the veteran a house. The CPI(M) Kollam district committee built a spartanly appointed home for the veteran on a 10-cent plot owned by his wife at Pedikulam, a leafy suburban neighbourhood around 30 km north of Thiruvananthapuram.

The leader appeared satisfied with the 1,500 square foot house. “It resembles the flat my party allocated to me opposite the AKG Centre,” he said.

When asked why he did not construct a house of his own all these years, Mr. Gurudasan quipped: ”I did not come into the communist movement to build a house for myself. As an MLA and later Minister, I earned a salary. But there was never enough saving for a home to call my own.”

Born to Krishnan and Yesodha at Paravur in Kollam district in 1935, Mr. Gurudasan came into the communist movement at a relatively young age. The police arrested him for being part of the anti-Congress political underground during the Emergency and jailed him for 19 months.

Mr. Gurudasan was perceived as a close confidant of former Chief Minister V. S. Achuthanandan and served in the latter’s government from 2006 to 2011. Mr. Gurudasan officiated as the State president of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and as a CPI(M) central committee member. He is currently a permanent invitee to the CPI(M) Kollam district committee.

Mr. Gurudasan and Ms. Lilly entered their new home along with CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan and Central Committee members P.K. Sreemathi and C.S. Sujatha in tow. Local party workers gathered in strength to greet their new neighbours. CPI(M) district secretary S. Sudevan and M. Mukesh, MLA, were present.

The couple has two daughters.