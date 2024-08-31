A colourful politician not new to controversies, EP exits the LDF stage

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] central committee member E. P. Jayarajan, who exited as Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener on Saturday, is no stranger to controversy.

Over the decades, Mr. Jayarajan has emerged as one of Kerala politics’s most colourful and controversial figures.

He exuded the image of an ebullient, genial, and affable leader, starkly contrasting the generally stern, media-cautious, and aloof nature of his CPI(M) compatriots.

For one, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had famously pointed out that Mr. Jayarajan was generous to a fault.

He said Mr. Jayarajan’s “forthrightness and affability” often precluded the latter from making sound political judgments, including shunning the tricky company of duplicitous powerbrokers.

A native of Keecheri in Kannur, Mr Jayarajan is perhaps second only to Mr Vijayan in seniority in the CPI(M).

Mr. Jayarajan gained a martyr’s image in the party when he survived a gunshot injury on board a running inter-State train in 1995.

.

(In May this year, the High Court acquitted KPCC president K. Sudhakaran, another veteran of combative Kannur politics, of conspiracy charges in the case.)

An adept organiser and resource mobiliser, Mr Jayarajan was instrumental in modernising the CPI(M) newspaper Deshabhimani.

However, his quest to raise party resources inadvertently landed him in controversies, including the accusation that he had received funds for the CPI(M) from a “discredited” lottery mafia king.

In 2016, Mr Jayarajan lost his post as Industries Minister on an accusation of nepotism. Mr. Vijayan later reinstated him. Mr Jayarajan had also come under criticism from the Congress for having business links with former Union Minister of State and BJP leader Rajiv Chandrasekhar.

Since his exit, Mr Jayarajan has shunned the media and rendered himself a virtual recluse at home.

Cherian Philip, who was a CPI(M) fellow traveller for years and worked out of an office at the AKG Centre, said Mr Jayarajan seemed hurt that the party had sidelined him for top posts while promoting his juniors to critical positions, including in the Polit Bureau.

Mr Cherian portrayed Mr Jayarajan as the victim of a palace coup in the CPI(M). “He has now joined the society of cast-out communist leaders, including K. R. Gouri and M. V. Raghavan.”