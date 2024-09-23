GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A collective for young artistes to learn nuances of different Koodiyattom styles

Cholliyattom is an informal platform for younger generation of Koodiyattom artistes following different styles to collaborate and to keep alive various Koodiyattom traditions and styles

Published - September 23, 2024 12:22 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Dhinesh Kallungal
A scene from Natya Yauvanam -2024.

A scene from Natya Yauvanam -2024.

‘Cholliyattom’, a collective of young Koodiyattom artistes in Kerala, which was launched on a modest note during the COVID-19 pandemic, has now evolved into a platform where artistes following different styles come together to preserve the art form and also to impart knowledge about techniques followed by different Koodiyattom schools in the State.

The collective recently conducted the second edition of Natya Yauvanam-2024, a Koodiyattom festival, at Ammannur Gurukulam in Irinjalakuda in association with Dr. K.N .Pisharody Smaraka Kathakali Club.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ammannur Madhav Chakyar, president of the collective, says Cholliyattom is an attempt to bring younger generation of artistes trained in different styles on a common platform so as to give them a hands-on experience on different styles and nuances of the art form.

The collective is also an attempt to ensure that various Koodiyattom traditions are kept alive and passed on to future generations, says Mr. Chakyar.

There are different styles or traditions in Koodiyattom, chiefly Kalamandalam or Painkulam style, Ammannur style, and Mani Gurukulam style. The audience may find it difficult to grasp the art form if not familiar with the art’s intricacies, including its vocabulary, says Nepathya Sreehari Chakyar, an artiste and member of Cholliyattom. Though there is no big difference in costumes, there are slight changes in sign languages and deviations in acting styles in some Koodiyattom traditions, he says.

The art form was earlier confined to the temple precincts in Kerala. As part of an outreach programme among the younger generation of Koodiyattom artistes, the collective helps artistes from different social backgrounds to come together and strive for a common cause.

Koodiyattom, a pan-Indian Sanskrit theatre tradition practiced for over two thousand years, received worldwide attention in 2001 when UNESCO announced it a ‘masterpiece of oral and intangible heritage of humanity’. However, the art form is yet to evolve as a traditional theatre like Kathakali that attracts the masses in Kerala.

Published - September 23, 2024 12:22 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.