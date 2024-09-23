A collective for young artistes to learn nuances of different Koodiyattom styles

‘Cholliyattom’, a collective of young Koodiyattom artistes in Kerala, which was launched on a modest note during the COVID-19 pandemic, has now evolved into a platform where artistes following different styles come together to preserve the art form and also to impart knowledge about techniques followed by different Koodiyattom schools in the State.

The collective recently conducted the second edition of Natya Yauvanam-2024, a Koodiyattom festival, at Ammannur Gurukulam in Irinjalakuda in association with Dr. K.N .Pisharody Smaraka Kathakali Club.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ammannur Madhav Chakyar, president of the collective, says Cholliyattom is an attempt to bring younger generation of artistes trained in different styles on a common platform so as to give them a hands-on experience on different styles and nuances of the art form.

The collective is also an attempt to ensure that various Koodiyattom traditions are kept alive and passed on to future generations, says Mr. Chakyar.

There are different styles or traditions in Koodiyattom, chiefly Kalamandalam or Painkulam style, Ammannur style, and Mani Gurukulam style. The audience may find it difficult to grasp the art form if not familiar with the art’s intricacies, including its vocabulary, says Nepathya Sreehari Chakyar, an artiste and member of Cholliyattom. Though there is no big difference in costumes, there are slight changes in sign languages and deviations in acting styles in some Koodiyattom traditions, he says.

The art form was earlier confined to the temple precincts in Kerala. As part of an outreach programme among the younger generation of Koodiyattom artistes, the collective helps artistes from different social backgrounds to come together and strive for a common cause.

Koodiyattom, a pan-Indian Sanskrit theatre tradition practiced for over two thousand years, received worldwide attention in 2001 when UNESCO announced it a ‘masterpiece of oral and intangible heritage of humanity’. However, the art form is yet to evolve as a traditional theatre like Kathakali that attracts the masses in Kerala.