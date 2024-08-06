A close encounter with the wild kind during disaster

The heart-warming encounter of A. Sujata with a small herd of elephants after her escape from the disaster that struck Chooralmala and Mundakkai in the early hours of July 30 has triggered many a debate.

When a section has preferred to rubbish the old woman’s story as the hallucinatory account of a traumatised survivor, another has found reasoning in it. “The tusker not only did not attack us, but also protected us. I saw tears flowing from its eyes. The elephant realised how cruel nature was to us. We spent the whole night at its feet,” said Ms. Sujata.

Understanding nature

People interacting with the wild on a daily basis would endorse Ms. Sujata’s account. “It’s unlikely to be a false story. Elephants are very intelligent animals; they know nature’s behaviour much better than human beings. It must be such a moment,” said Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Rajesh Ravindran.

Recounting anecdotes from his long career as a forester, Mr. Ravindran said that elephants would attack only when they feel threatened by people’s presence. “It must have been a life-changing moment for many, including the woman, where they would feel the presence of God in anything they encounter,” he said.

An intelligent animal like elephant could well have empathised with Ms. Sujata, who ran into forestland after escaping from the killer landslide. But did she see tears rolling down the elephant’s eyes in that dark rainy night? “It can be an extension of the imagination of a traumatised survivor. But at emotional level, both the woman and the elephant must have experienced the same feeling and fear,” said Sreedharan Nair, former Deputy Conservator of Forest.

Animal behaviour

Mr. Nair said that tribespeople in certain forests used to observe the behaviour of animals to understand and respond to nature’s vagaries. “The elephant must have been watching in pain nature’s deathly dance in Wayanad. It is natural that it empathised with a terrified human being who escaped from the disaster,” he said.

Subair N., Range Forest Officer at Mannarkkad, described Ms. Sujata’s account “as a story of kindness that transcended fear, defied logic, and temporarily silenced the growing narrative of fear surrounding wild animals.”

Mr. Subair said Ms. Sujata’s story offered a stark contrast to the image of aggression often associated with wild elephants in Kerala. “It is fostering a temporary shift in the public’s perception of wild beasts,” he said.

Human emotions

Wildlife photographer Shabari Janaki, recounting his experience, said elephants would clearly understand human emotions. “Elephants used to warn us of its presence in order to help us avoid them,” he said.

“Psychologically, such stories tap into the human need for connection and understanding. They resonate with our innate desire to see good prevail, even in seemingly insurmountable challenges,” said Mr. Subair.

Wayanad used to be a haven for harmonious coexistence between humans and wildlife. But it was the expansion of built-up structures and human activities that disrupted Wayanad’s equanimity. “Elephants, in particular, have struggled to adapt to these changes, leading to conflicts and a rising narrative of fear,” he said.

