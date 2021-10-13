A climate of `Ease of Living’ for citizens

Citizen-centric governance to continue

The functions of the state have vastly expanded in the decades after Independence. In the colonial era, the state was mainly oriented to collect revenue and spend for the use of force to cater to imperial interests. The development, growth and redistributive needs were of least priority to the rulers though some small steps were taken under the pressure of popular movements.

The implementation of the goals of social and economic inequality enumerated in the Directive Principles of State Policy enshrined in the Constitution requires political will, something which emerges from the maturing of society through mass movements, strong presence of social and other representative organisations, the pressure they are able to exert on the state and the commitment of the political parties which seek people’s mandate by placing their manifestoes before elections.

Decentralisation

In Kerala, from pre-Independence days, mass movements for social, economic and civil liberties went hand in hand with the national movement and they worked in harmony with the Renaissance movement. It is in this background that Kerala took early steps in democratic decentralisation. After the 73rd and 74th Constitutional amendments, Kerala has taken the lead in decentralisation by taking the planning process to the grassroots.

A democratic state is one that serves its citizenry and is not a ‘giver of services’. It is here that something more than decentralised governance is required.

Single app

On October 1, 2021, the Government of Kerala launched a single app to take services to citizens. Three days later, the Government made the issuance of certificates free of cost and had done away with the need for many certificates like Residence, Identity, One and the Same, Relationship, Caste and inter-caste marriage certificates if necessary authentic evidence is available with the citizen. The attestation by the Home Department for jobseekers abroad has been simplified and will be issued online.

It has been declared that there need not be attestation by Gazetted Officers or notarisation of certificates while making applications. Issue of remaining necessary certificates will be made within five working days and applications can be made online. Certificates issued can be used for more than one purpose, thus avoiding the need for citizens to visit government offices for getting the same certificate for different purposes.

Through this reform, the State Government aims to create a climate of ‘Ease of Living’ for the people. Our efforts to provide citizen-centric governance will continue and this is part of our continuous attempts in deepening the content of democracy, a goal which we shall continue to strive for.