A citizen in waiting

‘Thanal’, meaning shade, is a non-descript house in the suburban Ukkas Motta, located about eight km from Thalassery in Kerala’s Kannur district. Rasheeda Bano, a 52-year-old woman, has lived there since 2008 and is painfully aware of the mischievous tag it carries as ‘Pakistani house’. Her efforts to get rid of it have not borne fruit yet; she’s still fighting for Indian citizenship.

Bano was born in 1972 in Karachi, to parents of Kerala origin, who were small-time tobacco and pan masala vendors. After completing her Plus Two, she married a Malayali trader Mohammed Maroof, who was settled in Pakistan. But the family struggled with financial instability, prompting them to sell their property and move to Kerala in 2008.

Her battle to secure Indian citizenship for herself and her six children began soon after her arrival. The onus was entirely on her to earn citizenship for her and six of her children, four daughters and two sons, as her husband left for Dubai soon after they arrived in Kerala.

“I never imagined that getting citizenship was such a tormenting task. And I’m fighting for it all alone, living all the while on an extended visa. More than 20 visits made to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi to secure multiple clearances, countless paperwork, and verifications by the local police have all put me in distress,” says Bano, clutching three of her grandchildren.

While her three older children — Afshan, Sadiya and Kasim — secured Indian citizenship with relative ease as she was able to collect and submit all necessary documents in a timebound manner, her younger daughters, 28-year-old Sumaira and 26-year-old Mariam, faced significant challenges, resulting in a prolonged legal fight. In July 2024, after a four-year legal battle, the Kerala High Court directed the Union government to grant them citizenship. “But there is no end in sight for my plight as I am continuing with the procedures again to secure citizenship for me and my youngest son Ismail,” she says. The years of relentless struggle haven’t diminished her zeal.

Bano is determined to attend communicative English classes to improve her language skills so that she can interact fluently with officials. She took a few short-term courses in counselling and psychology as well to improve her mental abilities. Ever since her arrival at Ukkas Motta, she has been doing sundry jobs like tailoring and catering to make a living. All her children except Ismail, 22, are married off. Bano says she scrimped and saved money to raise the children and fight the cases.

Amidst social ostracism and criticism came the High Court order as a beacon of hope. The court asked the Centre to grant Sumaira and Mariam citizenship considering the no-objection certificate issued by the Pakistani authorities.

While the Centre had decided to grant them registration as citizens under the Citizenship Act of 1955, the family failed to secure renunciation certificates from the Pakistan government. “Although we approached the Pakistan High Commission multiple times, they rejected our application in the absence of original passports. We had surrendered the passports when the two children were minors. As the Pakistan authorities could not trace the old documents, they refused to give renunciation certificates,” recounts Bano.

The order passed by Justice T.R. Ravi came as a huge relief to the struggling family. The court observed that the requirement for renunciation certificates could only be treated as a rule of evidence and not as a substantive requirement. The court also found that the other documents submitted by the petitioners were sufficient to show that they had renounced their Pakistani citizenship. The Centre was, therefore, asked to issue orders for registration of their citizenship in three months.

“We are happy that our mother’s determined fight has finally succeeded. You cannot imagine our excitement in waiting for the original citizenship certificate in the wake of the favourable court order,” say Sumaira and Mariam, who faced several roadblocks in continuing their education upon the family’s arrival in India. They are hopeful that their youngest brother Ismail will also get citizenship sooner than later.

Mariam, who has resumed her degree course, recalls that the family was going through social isolation and insults on account of the delay in securing citizenship. “Our marriages were delayed too because of the Pakistani label and the treatment as ‘anti-nationals’. We won only because of the steadfast fight of our mother. The struggle is worth being made into a film,” she adds.

Sumaira, too, attests to her mother’s singular focus in her fight for justice. She says people awaiting citizenship now seek Bano’s counsel. “We had no steady income for survival. She did sundry jobs to raise the money for all expenses,” she says.

Bano says the amendment to some old rules and the addition of rigid regulations delayed the process of citizenship for Sumaira and Mariam. She feels that there should be a special help desk at district Collectorates to facilitate such services.

Bano says it’s the absence of a birth certificate that’s holding up her own citizenship application “although it was approved provisionally several years ago”. It is also required under the Citizenship Amendment Act of 2019 for securing citizenship for Ismail, who’s now pursuing MBA in distance education mode, she maintains.

Bano’s 78-year-old mother is a kidney patient who needs dialysis every week. “One of my grandchildren is autistic who has also undergone liver transplant. It took several years for my children to familiarise with Indian culture after their arrival from Pakistan. We are in the middle of extreme crises but the fight for proving our identity as Indians must move on for survival in this land,” she affirms.

Lack of government assistance or permission to own property is the biggest challenge faced by Bano. The house where she resides belongs to one of her relatives. Any property transaction will be possible only on production of the citizenship certificate. The family survives on the modest income from a textile shop run by Bano’s son Kasim at Nadapuram, some 25 km away.

“My biggest relief is that I have never faced any humiliating experience from any police officers. They were all compassionate after seeing my genuine struggle along with my children,” says Bano, going on to name a few who stood by her. But she can’t say the same about the officials at the Pakistani mission who remained apathetic.

M. Sasindran, the lawyer who appeared for the family at the Kerala High Court, says the court understood that it was impossible for Bano’s daughters to present citizenship renunciation certificates from Pakistan. “The court found that there were no reasons to object to their citizenship in the name of impossible things and technicalities ignoring the fact that they had been staying here for several years after giving up Pakistan citizenship,” he says.

Many people from the northern parts of Kerala went to Pakistan immediately before and after Partition expecting a better life. But many of them rued their decision later and sought to return. Sasindran is arguing a few more such cases.

In 2011, the Kerala government had recorded the total number of Pakistani citizens of Kerala origin as 248. Of this, 189 persons were from Kannur, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts, according to the data from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office in Kozhikode. Kannur, with 131 such people, had the highest number. Many of them died while awaiting citizenship, say police officers.

Mullappally Ramachandran, former Union Minister of State for Home, says it was during his tenure that a meeting of about 100 such people was arranged for the first time in Kerala at Vadakara, the constituency he represented, in the presence of senior Central government officials. “The goal was to address their concerns. I did everything possible, including long-term visa permission and the cessation of deportation measures for them, as they were seemingly caught between the devil and the deep sea. Elderly people and those suffering from serious ailments were there in the group,” Ramachandran recalls.

“I took up their case at the request of E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP. I was of the view that none of them went to Pakistan with a guilty intent. There were multiple reasons for their departure,” he says.

Shakir Thuvoor, a Malappuram-based human rights activist and the State secretary of the National Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Force, argues for an immediate resolution of the issue on humanitarian grounds. “These people suffer in isolation at a time when we celebrate the 78th anniversary of our Independence. They do not have any identity proof, voting rights, and are not covered under any of the welfare schemes. The situation should change,” he says.

And Bano echoes the sentiment. “It’s a harrowing experience to clear the legal proceedings at the Pakistani mission. It would be a huge relief to people like me if there was a national-level cell with a senior government official to guide and help us,” she says. At the end of it all, Bano simply hopes for some quality time to live with dignity as a citizen of India.

