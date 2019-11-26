A citizen-centric route to Rebuild Kerala

A two-pronged strategy on the lines of the Kerala People’s Campaign for decentralised planning will be rolled out in the State in December for the Rebuild Kerala Development Programme (RKDP) that aims for a green and resilient ‘Nava Keralam’.

Guided consultations, special grama sabhas and a special session of the Assembly, are being envisaged under the campaign Nammukayi Nammal.

The Rebuild Kerala Initiative (RKI) tasked by the government to rebuild the State shattered by floods and landslips in 2018 and 2019 will execute it in mission mode.

The proposed programme aims at a citizen-centric approach for creating a resilient Kerala. “The government has given the nod and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will formally launch the programme in the first week of December,” Chief Executive Officer, RKI, V. Venu told The Hindu.

Citizens’ voice

“Citizens will be able to voice their opinion, raise their concerns, and provide ground-level understanding of real issues regarding disaster risk exposure in their region,” he said.

The RKI will synthesise these inputs to corroborate existing and planned interventions, policy reforms, statutes and plans.

Land management, water management, local community and resilience, forest management, and transportation have been identified as the thematic areas in which guided consultations will be held with stakeholders on matters concerning their lives and livelihoods.

The programme will have two major components - a grass roots level consultation with support from LSGD and KSDMA and a wider stakeholder type specific consultation through virtual and physical media for youth and academia, business community, technical agencies, national and international experts, diaspora and citizens.

Online portal

The RKI has developed an online portal for gathering inputs from stakeholders (pcp.rebuild.kerala.gov.in/ ). This will also include a mass outreach and marketing programme to increase awareness.

For physical consultation, the RKI has developed a participation guideline . To analyse the inputs received on the five thematic areas, the RKI will form an expert committee comprising four members in each thematic group.

An international conference will be organised to deliberate on the first draft of the thematic papers. A set of key reform agenda and policy interventions will be carved out based on the recommendations of the expert committee to the RKI. These recommendations will be drafted into one policy proposal to be sent to the Cabinet for deliberation and approval, Dr. Venu said.