The quiet village of Mundakkai, in Wayanad district nestled among lush tea plantations, was once a place where time seemed to stand still. But everything changed last Monday night when a devastating landslide swept through.

Jafar Ali, a former field officer of the Harrisons Malayalam Limited (HML) tea plantations, found himself reminiscing about a cherished gift from the people of Mundakkai—a gold ring inscribed with the village’s name.

Now residing in Thrissur district, Jafar serves as a field officer for the Karadikkuzhi division of AVT Plantations in Vandiperiyar in Idukki district. Yet, his thoughts often drift back to Mundakkai—a place that had been more than just a workplace.

Jafar Ali had served as a field officer at the Mundakkai field division from 2010 to 2016. During his tenure, he formed a deep bond with the nearly 120 workers under his supervision. “The workers considered me as one of their family members,” he recalled. “My own family lived in Mundakkai for many years, and the village became a home for us.” remember Mr Ali.

When Jafar resigned in 2016, the workers organized a heartfelt send-off. They gifted him a gold ring, a token of their appreciation and love. As they presented the ring, they told him it symbolized the evergreen memory of his service in their village and asked him to treasure it always. And so, Jafar did—keeping it safe as a reminder of the connection he shared with Mundakkai.

“The bond we had was unique,” Jafar reflected, emotion filling his voice. “The ring was more than a piece of jewellery; it was a symbol of the love and care we shared.”

After the landslide, Jafar’s heart ached as he thought of the village and its people. He called to inquire about the workers he had come to care for deeply. The news was devastating—only a few families had survived the tragedy. The fields of Attamala, Chooralmala, Puthumala, and Mundakkai, all part of the HML plantation, had been ravaged by the landslide.

Jafar explained that after retiring from the tea plantation, many workers had purchased small plots of land in nearby Punchirimattam, leading to a densely populated area. “There was massive loss of life in Punchirimattam,” he says with a heavy heart.

