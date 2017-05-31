A chance to soak in Athirappilly’s wild beauty

The District Tourism Promotion Council is offering tourists a chance to soak in the monsoon rain and enjoy the wild beauty of the riparian forests of Athirappilly-Vazhachal.

A jungle safari from June 3 will connect the main tourist spots of the Athirappilly-Vazhachal-Sholayar forest area. Thumboormuzhi, Athirappilly, Charpa, Vazhachal, Poringalkuthu, the Anakkayam waterfalls, and the Sholayar dam will be the main attractions.

From 8 a.m.

The one-day trip will start from the Chalakudy PWD rest house at 8 a.m. and will there at 7 p.m.

Breakfast, Oushada Kanji (medicinal porridge), Karippatti kappi, tapioca, chilli chammathi, and Karkitaka medicinal kit will be provided. Service of a guide will be available.

The tourists also stand a chance to win prizes for the best photos taken with their mobiles.

Bags, umbrellas and prizes will be given.

Each person will be charged ₹1,000. For booking, contact: 0480-2769888, 94970 69888.