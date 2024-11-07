A champion pole-vaulter aims to bow out on a high

Milan Sabu, a Plus One student from St. Thomas Higher Secondary School, Pala, made three more jumps long after he had confirmed gold by scaling a height of 4m in junior boys pole vault at the Kerala School Sports & Games at the Maharaja’s College ground here on Thursday morning.

The goal was to break the meet record of 4.70m, having scaled even greater height at the district level. The idea popped up after he had completed a bout of celebrations since there was nothing to lose.

The desire to set a new record with his mother, Sheeja Sabu, a cancer survivor, watching from the gallery being the biggest motivation. He exhausted all the three permissible attempts without luck, which was at best a minor blip though.

Though he could not breach the record, there was much to celebrate, no less the fact that he was able to repeat his feat from the previous year. He had contested in the pole vault in the State school meet twice and bagged gold both the times.

Milan had taken up pole vault inspired by his sister Melba Mary Sabu who was the first runner-up in the senior category last year. “I practise for around five hours in two sessions during mornings and evenings. Since the school does not have the required facilities, I practise at a local academy with the help of coach Satheesh Kumar,” he said.

Milan has shunned other events to focus solely on pole vault and that decision seems to be paying him rich dividends. He is determined to repeat his feat one last time before bowing out next year to complete a hat-trick.

However, he has no plans to quit his passion for scaling heights with the completion of schooling. The idea is to do graduation and pursue the sport at the university level as well, said Milan.