A century of service via the printed word

From just a handful of printed sheets to a well laid-out magazine, hand composing to modern press and Karukachal to Thiruvananthapuram and then to Changanassery, it has traversed many ups and downs to remain significant in the distinct polity of Kerala. Recently, it passed an impressive milestone — a century of publishing social commentaries, creative writings, and more from its targeted community of readers.

Service, the official mouthpiece of the Perunna-headquartered Nair Service Society, completed 100 years of publication on the occasion of the Vijayadashami last month. Launched by Mannathu Padmanabhan, the founder general secretary of the community organisation, the first issue was released at Karukachal, Kottayam, on October 4, 1919.

Debates on politics

Brought out in Malayalam, the bi-weekly is the prime platform for the NSS leadership to explain its functioning through the 5,000-odd Karayogam offices. All these years, it has struck a chord with a community of readers, highlighting issues concerning them and demanding answers from the authorities concerned.

Though circulated primarily among the community members, the social commentaries that appeared on its pages have also triggered heated discussions, especially during the election seasons.

“The social significance of Service is evident from the discussions by the mainstream media on its editorials on various social issues relating to faith, education and social justice,” said G. Sukumaran Nair, general secretary, NSS.

Its origin

Service took its origin from a decision by Mr. Padmanabhan to bring out a publication to expound his thoughts to the members of the community organisation. Supported by Kondoor Krishna Pillai and Pallipuram Narayana Pillai, the entire work — from selection of articles to proof reading — were carried out under the supervision of Mr. Padmanabhan while the printing works were at Keralasanthanam Press in Alappuzha.

Kannan Menon was engaged as its editor and the printing was later shifted to Kamalalayam Press in the capital.Buoyed by the response among the NSS members, it eventually became a magazine in 1944. The magazine shifted its base to Changanassery in August 1949. Among its many contributors were Jnanapith Award winner Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai, who published his first short-story Sadhukkal in this magazine.