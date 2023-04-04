A case that banked heavily on digital evidence

April 04, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Special Court for SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act Judge K.M. Ratheesh Kumar pronounced the verdict of the sensational lynching case of Attappady Madhu on Tuesday after heavily banking on digital pieces of evidence.

The court had witnessed the display of images and videos of the accused manhandling the tribal victim many times during the trial that began in April 2022. Some of the video recordings that came handy for the prosecution had been shot by the accused when the incident took place on February 22, 2018.

Madhu, 30, son of Mallan and Malli from Chindakki tribal hamlet in Attappady, had reportedly suffered from mental illness and had preferred to stay aloof in the forest. The accused captured him from the forest and branded him a thief. He was tied, beaten, and handed over to the police. But he died soon after in police custody.

The prosecution proved that Madhu died of injuries inflicted by the gang that captured and tortured him. The Forest department too has registered cases against the accused for trespass.

Some of the accused had shared on social media the videos and images of them going to the forest and bringing Madhu from the forest. All footages were shot on mobile phones. Little had the accused realised that the videos and images they joyfully shared would prove to be solid evidence against them in court.

Although the police had ignored Madhu’s death at first, a Statewide uproar made them book 16 persons in connection with it. The accused were Husain Mechery, 59, from Thavalam; Marakkar Kiliyil, 41, from Mukkali; Shamsuddin Pothuvachola, 41, from Mukkali; Aneesh Kakkupadi, 34, from Kalkandi; Siddeek Kurikkal Veettil, 42, from Mukkali; Ubaid Thottayil, 29, from Kallamala; Najeeb Varuthiyil, 37, from Kallamala; Jaijumon Mannampatta, 48, from Kallamala; Abdul Kareem Cholayil, 52, from Kallamala; Sajeev Kottiyurkunnu, 34, from Mukkali; Satheesh Murikkada, 43, from Kallamala; Biju Cherivil, 41, from Kallamala; and Muneer Viruthiyil, 32, from Kallamala.

All of them were released on bail by the High Court on May 31, 2018. Although K.S. Madhu was the SC-ST Special Court judge at Mannarkkad when the case came up, it was K.M. Ratheesh Kumar who tried the case and delivered the judgment.

A factor that brought more focus to the case was the non-cooperation of the first two special public prosecutors and the demand of Madhu’s family to replace the third prosecutor. The hostility displayed by 24 of the 103 witnesses during the trial, including a close relative of Madhu, also brought much attention to the case. Although there were 127 witnesses, 103 were examined by the prosecution. The defendants examined eight witnesses.

When 24 of the prosecution witnesses turned hostile, 77 testified in support of the prosecution.