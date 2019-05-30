A canvas for renaissance

The compound wall of the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi is getting a mural touch. But instead of the usual figures of gods and mythological characters, these paintings portray events of renaissance, which put an end to many social evils and caste/social issues in the State.

Milestones

Important milestones of renaissance such as Villuvandi Yatra of Ayyankali, Panthi Bhojanam of Sahodaran Ayyappan, Marumarakkal Samaram, Aruvikkara Declaration by Sree Narayana Guru, temple entry proclamation, and scenes of the play Adukkalayil Ninnu Arangathekku have found space on the compound wall of the akademi.

In addition to the beautification of the walls, these mural paintings are expected to create awareness of events, which led to social reformation in the State.

Twelve students from the Institute of Mural Painting, Guruvayur, are doing the paintings using natural colours.