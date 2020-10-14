Watch | A canteen that runs on compassion

14 October 2020 13:48 IST

A video on a canteen in Kerala that runs without a cash counter

The Capuchin mess located at Poonithura in Kochi inspires people to be compassionate in a unique way.

When you walk into this mess, the first thing that draws attention is an old red postbox. At a location where a conventional eatery would have its cash counter, here, a postbox acts as the cash box or a donation box.

Advertising

Advertising