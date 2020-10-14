Kerala
14 October 2020 13:48 IST
Watch | A canteen that runs on compassion
Updated: 14 October 2020 15:11 IST
A video on a canteen in Kerala that runs without a cash counter
The Capuchin mess located at Poonithura in Kochi inspires people to be compassionate in a unique way.
When you walk into this mess, the first thing that draws attention is an old red postbox. At a location where a conventional eatery would have its cash counter, here, a postbox acts as the cash box or a donation box.
