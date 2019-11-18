A canal stuck in muck

Amidst a war of words between leaders of political parties over the delay in rejuvenating it, Kappithode, one of the highly polluted waterbodies in the district continues to pose a major health risk to people living in its vicinity.

The canal, originating from Chungom in Alappuzha municipality, flows through Punnapra North, Punnapra South, Ambalappuzha North and Ambalappuzha South grama panchayats before emptying into the Pookaitha river. It has been reduced to a drainage due to waste dumping and encroachments over the years.

Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran, who is also the local MLA recently said a few people were playing politics over the restoration of the waterbody.

In a strongly worded reply, District Congress Committee president M. Liju alleged that Mr. Sudhakaran, who has been representing the Ambalappuzha Assembly constituency for the past several years, had made hardly any effort to resolve the issue.

“The previous UDF government had allocated ₹16 crore to find a solution to pollution in the canal. However, that amount was not used effectively,” Mr. Liju said in a statement.

Students fall ill

The pollution of 14.5-km Kappithode first came to light more than three decades ago when a few students of two schools, situated by the side of the canal, fell ill after breathing poisonous gases from it.

Today, the waterbody is filled with all kinds of detritus and its dark water is stagnant. Noxious gases emanating from Kappithode pose a health hazard to local residents and around 2,000 students of Government Higher Secondary School and Sree Narayana Vilasom TTI school, both at Kakkazhom in Ambalappuzha North grama panchayat.

Reason for pollution

The pollution is mainly due to the solid and liquid wastes being dumped into the canal, mostly from prawn peeling sheds in the area. Meat processing centres, hotels, auditoriums, houses, and the TD Medical College also contribute to the problem.

Although, Mr. Sudhakaran had announced last year that a ₹20-crore project would be implemented for the rejuvenation of the canal, it remains on paper. The Kerala State Pollution Control Board’s efforts to initiate eco-restoration of the canal also failed to take off.