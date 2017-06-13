A calendar helps plan a fish menu, responsibly

Lunar and solar calendars are commonly used, but how about a ‘fish’ calendar? Know Your Fish is just that: it promotes sustainable seafood consumption, helping people decide what fish to eat every month along India’s west coast.

Sea fish breed not just in June, but through the year. But due to rising demand, Indian fisheries often over-harvest across their breeding seasons, depleting stocks. If seafood consumers could make informed choices, the demand for specific fish could decrease, and help replenish stocks. Enthused by this idea, Pooja Rathod, Mayuresh Gangal and Chetana Purushotham – alumni of the Post-Graduate Programme in Wildlife Biology and Conservation, Wildlife Conservation Society-India and the National Centre for Biological Sciences – launched Know Your Fish in April.

Know Your Fish ( www.knowyourfish.org.in ) is a monthly calendar on what fish to avoid or choose, based on breeding seasons and populations. Each species has a ‘vulnerability score’, based on criteria including current harvesting patterns and ability of the populations to bounce back.

Know your fish A ‘fish’ calendar that gives information on what fish to be consumed every month.

Information on 25 common species including silver pomfret, sardines, mackerel, tuna and squid are on the website.

“Those who are better-off can make informed choices, which can be crucial for costly fish like prawn or kingfish,” says Mr. Gangal. The team puts out advisory text messages twice a month for consumers.

Hard to find

Luis Velho, from Goa and subscriber since April, believes it is important to be informed as there is currently no concept of sustainability. But sourcing can be a problem, he says. “It recommends Bombay duck and sole fish this month, but I cannot find those in the market.”

The team has also partnered with restaurants to make their menus ocean-friendly.