Watch | Meet the man who has 2,500 cacti plants on his terrace

11 September 2020 15:15 IST

A video on Balakrishnan from Kozhikode, who collects and grows around 2,500 cacti plants on his terrace

E. Balakrishnan, from Thiruthiyad in Kozhikode, has been collecting and growing over 200 varieties of cacti for the past four years.

He has a 1400-square feet garden on his house terrace which is densely packed with over 2,500 cacti plants from different parts of the world.

Cacti require less attention & care unlike other ornamental plants and often require watering only once a week or so. Depending on the growth, they are pruned, but not often, as they don't tend to grow too large.

Some of the cacti from Balakrishnan's collection are also for sale ranging from Rs. 250 to Rs. 5000 for some exotic varieties.