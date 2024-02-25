A bulk of CSML projects to be completed by March end

February 25, 2024 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - KOCHI

A bulk of works that Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) took up to upgrade roads and allied infrastructure, open spaces, and the Ernakulam Market would be completed, belatedly, by the end of March, while the 20,000 sq.m. Ernakulam Market would be readied by May end, informed sources said.

The timeframe to complete these and other projects in the Greater Kochi area had been extended from 2023 to June 2024, a few months ago. The agency had been citing contractual issues, which prompted retendering of a few works, and delay in shifting utility cables and pipelines as among the reasons for the delay in completing projects, while residents and civic officials said the projects could have been completed earlier had CSML pulled up erring contractors and ensured better coordination with other government agencies.

Sources in the agency said that the ₹73-crore Ernakulam Market complex that is coming up on a 1.63-acre land would provide a refreshing experience for traders and customers. “The ground and first floors will have shops selling vegetables, bananas, fruits, eggs, stationery, coir, baskets, and food items. Safety and security will be accorded their due, and all floors will have firefighting equipment. There will also be amenities for solid waste collection and treatment, apart from a rainwater harvesting unit. A solar energy system too will be in place,” they added.

Roads that CSML took up are in the final leg of being redeveloped as 12-metre-wide smart roads and their footpaths/drains widened and upgraded. While works in the city got over last year, the contract for many roads in Fort Kochi like K.B. Jacob Road was retendered. “The BMBC overlay of this road would be completed by the month-end, while 73 LED street lights were installed in the corridor. A Happiness Square will be developed in front of the Revenue Divisional Office, having different layers of seats, lights, and a space to click photos. The work is almost over,” the sources said.

Footpath redevelopment work is progressing on Bellar Road and River Road, while re-routing of powerlines as underground cables and laying of paver blocks are over. As for Kalvathy Road, drainage, manhole, underground cabling, and laying of paver blocks is progressing. The pending works on these roads would be completed by March end, they added.

The sources said that 90% of work to redevelop open spaces was over. They include the P.J. Antony Cultural Centre and the adjacent ground at Pachalam. A walkway is being developed there. The renovated Nehru Children’s Park in Fort Kochi and another one at Mattancherry too will be opened to visitors by March end.

