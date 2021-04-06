A brisk day for candidates even without campaigning

Though the weeks of hectic campaigning for Assembly elections ended on Sunday, the candidates were in no mood to rest on the penultimate day of polling.

A majority of the candidates in the district spent the day in house visits, in meeting influential voters in their constituencies, and paying visits to places of worship.

Even though the candidates had done several rounds of campaigning, the last minute personal requests were seen as a way to ensure all the possible votes that could see them through in tight contests.

In Nemom, Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate V. Sivankutty visited houses in Melamcode and Pappanamcode. He also spent the day attending weddings and paid a visit to a mosque in the constituency. United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate K. Muraleedharan visited houses in Kalippankulam, Manacaud and Vellayani and also visited the coastal area of Panathura.

At the Aruvikkara constituency, UDF candidate K.S. Sabarinadhan made his presence felt in major areas of the constituencies and attended weddings. LDF candidate G. Stephen, unlike the others, chose to focus on meeting booth workers and planning for the polling day.

In the Kovalam constituency, UDF candidate M. Vincent visited houses in Poovar and nearby areas. In the evening, he paid a visit to the Mangalathukonam Devi temple.

LDF candidate A. Neelalohithadasan Nadar visited houses in Pulluvila, Uchakkada and Vizhinjam. NDA candidate Vishnupuram Chandrasekharan took part in kodiyettam (flag hoisting) at four temples, including the temple at Azhimala. He later distributed lotus to voters at Kovalam.