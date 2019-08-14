A bridge turns into relief camp

As many as 196 people from the flood-hit Upper Kuttanad village of Peringara and adjoining areas in the bordering Kottayam district have sought refuge on an elevated bridge at Komankerichira in the Upper Kuttanad village of Peringara with the marooning of their homes in the flood fury four days ago.

They have pitched sheds, using polythene sheets and wooden poles on the bridge across the Komankeri canal, seeking refuge from the rain and flood waters.

The Government supplies rice, provisions and vegetables to them and the womenfolk cook food on the makeshift hearths on the concrete bridge.

Farm workers

All those camping on the bridge are farm workers who have been residing on the bunds of the sprawling Kaippuzhakka and Puthukkery paddy fields. They have been using the bridge to camp since the 2014 floods, says Thankappan, a farm worker.

Vilasini, a women worker, was found busy making banana chips with children all around her.

Wednesday was Children’s Onam aka ‘ Pilleronam’ in local parlance and she was making chips for the children in the camp.

Peringara has been more or less isolated from the mainland of Thiruvalla ever since the flooding of the village five days ago, says Sam Eapen, District Panchayat member and president of the Upper Kuttanad Nelkarshaka Samiti.

And now, situation in this low-lying part of Thiruvalla taluk has turned much worse with the water-level going up considerably in the Pampa and Manimala following resumption of heavy downpour from Tuesday afternoon, he said.

Many flood relief camps too have been surrounded with flood waters in Peringara, he said.

The large network of canals criss-crossing the region are the only flood escape routes in the region. A good number of these canals have been either clogged due to weeding or are being converted by private parties, leading to prolonged waterlogging of the region during the monsoon since the past several years. It is high time the authorities concerned took effective measures to restore these canal networks on the basis of a foolproof survey report, says Mr. Eapen.

Permanent solution

Mr. Eapen said the local MLA should take the initiative to find a permanent solution for the waterlogging of the Upper Kuttanad villages, taking all the parties into confidence.