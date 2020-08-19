A bonding unseparated at death

Bodies of Lakshanasree and Anjumol were found together in the debris

For seven-year-old Lakshanasree, Anjumol was more than an teacher. The two shared a deep bond which couldn't be separated by death.

Their bodies were recovered, covered in a blanket. It was evident that they were asleep when the landslip hit the estate lanes at Pettimudy, near Munnar, on August 7.

Anjumol, who lost her father at a young age, lived at House 7 at Pathumury lane with her grandmother Chandana. Lakshanasree stayed with her parents Raja and Shobha at House 4 at Aarumury lane.

Anjumol, a Tamil graduate from a college at Chittur in Palakkad, wanted to be a teacher and was set to join a BEd college at Adimali. The outbreak of COVID-19 delayed the admission process.

Lakshanasree, a student at a Tamil medium school at Rajamala, used to go to Anjumol’s house, who helped her in studies. She often stayed there overnight and her parents were happy that Anjumol helped her, especially when classes were off in view of COVID-19.

Lakshanasree’s parents also fell victims to the landslip that had claimed 62 lives so far.

The strong bond between the two was revealed after their bodies were identified. Anjumol, with the BEd college admission in mind, used to spend considerable time with Lakshanarsree.

For the latter’s parents, Anjumol was their elder daughter. Anjumol was good in studies and her teachers and peers at the Chittur college only had pleasant memories of her.

The photos of the two were also on the WhatsApp page of V.M. Madsusoodanan, liaison officer of the District Police Chief, and they were thought to be mother and daughter.

An inquiry into the photographs by N.B. Biju of the Public Relations Department brought to light the bond between the two, many days after the recovery of their bodies.