A birthday that cheered up Kerala in these gloomy times

He was everywhere. On television channels, newspapers, social media, all over the Internet, in fact. You could not have missed Mohanlal on Thursday.

It is difficult to think of another birthday that was celebrated by the Malayali the way Mohanlal's 60th one was. But, then, it is difficult to think of another man who has been adored as much and whose talent has been revered as much.

If there is another actor who is admired as ardently, it is the other big M of Malayalam cinema. And Mammootty’s birthday greeting to Mohanlal proved a big hit.

His three-minute video posted on Facebook attracted more than 1.5 lakh views within a matter of hours.

“We first met on the set of Padayottam 33 years ago,” Mammootty said. “Our friendship still continues. My best wishes to great actor of Malayalam cinema.”

Another post that created a buzz on social media was a blog by Mohanlal himself. He recalled his remarkable journey as an actor.

“I am often asked about acting,” he said. “I have no idea how I do it. I, however, agree with Japanese actor Yoshi Oida who said acting is a process of disappearing.” That is what Mohanlal has been doing actually, these past four decades.

Paying a tribute to the great actor, Jayaram, his long-time colleague in cinema, told The Hindu: “I did not see Mohanlal in Iruvar; I only saw MGR, or Anandan.”

Mohanlal also said something to cheer up his fans on his birthday. He announced a sequel to Drishyam, his most popular film in recent years.

The fans, in return, also did something to make him happy.

Members of the All-Kerala Mohanlal Fans and Cultural Welfare Association pledged their organs to the Mrithasanjeevani programme of the State government.

‘Commendable act’

“It is commendable that Mohanlal’s fans have done something like this on his birthday,” said Health Minister K.K. Shylaja.

As for Mohanlal, the birthday celebrations were of low key.

He had for company at his Chennai home by the sea, his wife Suchithra; son and actor Pranav, and his close friend and filmmaker Priyadarshan.