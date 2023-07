July 13, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A. Bhuvaneshwari has taken charge as Chief General Manager, State Bank of India, Thiruvananthapuram Circle.

A probationary officer of the 1994 batch, she has handled business communication, operational assignments, credit performance monitoring and technology products. Prior to her posting as CGM, she was General Manager of the Redesign Studio at the Corporate Centre, reviewing various processes and structures at the bank.