A ‘bazaar’ where senior citizens can chat and bond

September 10, 2023 05:10 am | Updated 03:37 am IST - MALAPPURAM

Seventy-one-year-old Gulf returnee Ibrahim Erayathan finds more warmth at the recently opened Badai Bazaar here than with his family. “I love my family. But being with friends of the same age is heartwarming,” Mr. Erayathan says.

The Malappuram Municipality has kindled unprecedented excitement among hundreds of senior citizens living in the town by opening a centre for elderly – Badai Bazaar – totally free of cost.

The word badai means bragging or boasting in Malayalam slang. As the name suggests, Badai Bazaars are meant to be spaces to while away their time chatting and bragging.

Municipal chairman Mujeeb Kaderi says the second Badai Bazaar will open in a few days and 28 more are on the anvil. A survey conducted by the municipality two years ago found that senior citizens were increasingly losing their space in public places. “We were surprised to find that most of the senior citizens, irrespective of their financial and socio-religious background, craved acceptance and recognition. It was this finding that prompted us to set up the Badai Bazaar, a place where they can brag and boast without being taunted by their children,” says Mr. Kaderi.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Kerala witnessing a steady growth in the population of elderly from 5.1% to 16.5% in the last six decades, with the projected figure standing at 21 % by 2031, the municipality’s gesture in geriatric care is widely hailed. “It’s a great relief for us. We are getting a much needed place to rest and chat,” says P.M. Unnikrishnan, former Principal of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Malappuram.

The Badai Bazaar will remain open for people above 60 years of age from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Newspapers, magazines, and television are being sponsored by business establishments.

The new centre built in Kerala architectural style near the municipal stadium can accommodate more than two dozen persons at a time. Granite slabs are placed in such a manner as to help the beneficiaries not only sit comfortably, but also lie down. “The next ones will be larger,” says Mr. Kaderi.

The name Badai Bazaar has begun to attract many from neighbouring villages such as Kodur, Panakkad, Makkaraparamba and Pookkottur. Many new faces emerged at the Badai Bazaar here on Friday and Saturday.

“The excitement was manifest on their faces. It shows how much they crave to socialise in this age,” says Abdul Hakeem Mechoth, who takes care of the centre.

Each centre will be managed by a committee of senior citizens who use them. Several programmes, including medical checkups and excursions, are in store for those reaching Badai Bazaars.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT