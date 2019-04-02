A battle to watch out for in Alappuzha

The electoral battle for the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency is one to watch out for in this elections, given the sheer unpredictability.

A constituency with a long coastline covering seven Assembly segments in Alappuzha and Kollam, it has shown a propensity to the Congress in Parliament elections. Despite being known as a citadel and cradle of the Communist movement, the constituency has elected Congress candidates eight times in the last 11 elections held since 1977.

The few times the Communist Party of India (Marxist) was able to emerge victorious from the seat, it did it by uprooting Congress heavyweights, notably Vakkom Purushothaman and V.M. Sudheeran in the 1991 and 2004 elections respectively.

This time, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) believes it has a realistic chance of winning the seat. It has fielded A.M. Ariff of the CPI(M), sitting MLA representing the Aroor constituency, to wrest the seat from the Congress. He was supposed to be pitted against incumbent K.C. Venugopal.

However, Mr. Venugopal, who represented the constituency twice in a row, decided against seeking re-election citing party organisational responsibilities. The decision created a flutter in the United Democratic Front (UDF) camp. But, it soon picked Shanimol Usman of the Congress as the candidate. The National Democratic Alliance has given the ticket to former Kerala Public Service Commission chairman K.S. Radhakrishnan, who joined the BJP recently.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, the LDF won six out of the seven constituencies in the Lok Sabha segment. Only the Haripad Assembly constituency, represented by Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, sided with the Congress-led United Democratic Front.

While developmental issues ranging from the inordinate delay in the completion of the Alappuzha bypass project to the performance of the Union and State governments are under scrutiny, a host of other factors will be crucial in deciding the election. Among them are the Sabarimala issue, post-flood rehabilitation, and issues of the fishermen community.

Ezhavas crucial

The constituency has a sizeable Ezhava population and it is to be seen whether the pro-government stand taken by the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam leadership following the Sabarimala issue will have an impact here.

Moreover, the relationship between SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan and the Congress has reached a low ebb.

In the 2014 elections, Mr. Venugopal defeated his nearest rival C.B. Chandrababu of the CPI(M) by a margin of 19,407 votes.