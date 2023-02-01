A balanced budget: Adeeb Ahamed

February 01, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman on Wednesday is a balanced one with equal focus on traditional and emerging sectors, according to Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, Lulu Financial Holdings.

He said the move to ramp up the credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs would give a fillip to enabling faster access to financial services while the proposal to expand the scope of services in DigiLocker to include MSMEs and make PAN a common identifier would give a boost to user documentation, supporting the drive for financial inclusion.

Mr.Ahamed said the decision to develop the tourism sector through the convergence of public and private stakeholders would help generate adequate employment opportunities while the proposal to open 50 new airports would drive more inbound traffic. He however added that it would have been beneficial to relook the existing GST rates , apart from rolling out sector- specific schemes to encourage domestic and foreign investment in the sector.