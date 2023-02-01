ADVERTISEMENT

A balanced budget: Adeeb Ahamed

February 01, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman on Wednesday is a balanced one with equal focus on traditional and emerging sectors, according to Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, Lulu Financial Holdings.

He said the move to ramp up the credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs would give a fillip to enabling faster access to financial services while the proposal to expand the scope of services in DigiLocker to include MSMEs and make PAN a common identifier would give a boost to user documentation, supporting the drive for financial inclusion.

Mr.Ahamed said the decision to develop the tourism sector through the convergence of public and private stakeholders would help generate adequate employment opportunities while the proposal to open 50 new airports would drive more inbound traffic. He however added that it would have been beneficial to relook the existing GST rates , apart from rolling out sector- specific schemes to encourage domestic and foreign investment in the sector.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US