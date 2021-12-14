A 2011 study by Kerala State Higher Education Council recommended independent Chancellors for universities within the State

The study stated that the “colonial concept of Governor as the common Chancellor for all the universities in the State has clearly outlived its intention, utility and value”

A study commissioned by the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) in 2011 titled ‘Affiliation System — A Study of Kerala Experience’ had recommended amendment of the University Acts to provide for independent and separate Chancellors for universities within the State.

Authored by the late A.N.P. Ummerkutty, noted academician and former Vice Chancellor of Calicut University, the study had stated that the “colonial concept of Governor as the common Chancellor for all the universities in the State has clearly outlived its intention, utility and value.”

The study, accessed by The Hindu, assumes significance amid the raging controversy after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan expressed his willingness to relinquish the post of Chancellor, alleging political interference by the government over the appointment of Vice Chancellors.

In chapter 8 of the study titled ‘Relations between the Government and Universities’ and sub section named ‘Separate, Independent Chancellors for Universities’, Prof. Ummerkutty said the colonial need of an invisible bonding of university with State through a common head no more exists for the university.

“Hence, why can’t we think of delinking the university fully from the government and allow it to look after its own affairs within, of course, the larger socio-economic policies of the State?” he asked.

Single head

The study pointed out that it is necessary to pinpoint the responsibility of leading the university on a single, working head of the institution with adequate functional autonomy and accountability for his/her policies and actions.

“In fact, the very ideas of autonomy and accountability in the university system should start from its top officer. If the office of the Chancellor is only a non-working, rather ‘decorative outpost’ as it looks at present and working outside the institution’s structural framework, this ambiguity is likely to cast its powerful shadow on the entire system,” it said.

Prof. Ummerkutty explained that the university as a coherent, purposeful institution cannot be an exemption to the modern principles of governance and management. “In fact, as an intellectual and academic outfit, it should be a model in the matter. The need to have independent Chancellors for different universities should be viewed from this realistic point of view”, he said.

The study pointed out that the head of the institution cannot be an exception to the rule, when autonomy and accountability are considered to be the new norm of higher education in the State from top to bottom.

“At present, the Chancellor is neither autonomous in his/her functions in respect of the university nor is he/she accountable to anyone on the matter. Further, he works outside the framework of the university organisation. Such an in-absentia headship is neither satisfying to the person concerned nor of any real benefit to the institution,” it said.