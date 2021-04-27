A ₹2-lakh ticket to many hearts

C. Janardhanan

A donation of life savings to CMDRF is the talk of the town

Till a few days ago, C. Janardhanan, a former beedi worker of Kerala Dinesh Beedi, was an unknown name even in his hometown. Today, he is drawing adulation from across the State for donating his life savings of over ₹2 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund for funding the COVID-19 vaccine drive. Accepting the ‘challenge’ posed by Left-affiliated groups seeking contribution to the fund, he donated ₹2 lakh from his bank account, leaving just ₹850 as savings. He had expressed his wish to the bank to remain anonymous, but the news spread soon.

On his decision, Mr. Janardhanan said the Union government’s move to charge for the vaccination was inhuman. “I felt it was a move to defeat the Chief Minister’s promise to provide free vaccination to all,” he said. The intention was just to help those who would be severely affected if asked to shell out money for vaccine, he added.

“I had a joint account with my wife in the bank. She died a year ago. I decided to donate the amount so that the fight against the pandemic will be kept alive,” he said.

“The country is going through a critical period. People should help those in need,” said Mr. Janardhanan, who retired from Kerala Dinesh Beedi 10 years ago.

“We will be true communists only when we lend a hand to those suffering,” he added.