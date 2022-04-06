A 10-point plan to rebuild and strengthen CPI(M)

One of the immediate tasks identified by CPI(M) is for the State committees to discuss and identify a Left and democratic programme around which such forces can be rallied

CPI(M) leaders S. Ramachandran Pillai and Sitaram Yechury during the flag hoisting ceremony of the 23rd CPI(M) Party Congress, at E.K. Nayanar Academy in Kannur on April 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The draft organisational report of the ongoing CPI(M) party congress is learnt to have charted out 10 major tasks identified by the Central Committee in its review report of the Kolkata Plenum for implementation, but could not owing to the pandemic.

They can now be taken up with revised timelines, says the report.

One of the immediate tasks thus identified is for the State committees to discuss and identify a Left and democratic programme around which such forces can be rallied. Talks should be held with the CPI to build such platforms and in Tripura, West Bengal and Kerala, ways to expand such fronts should be explored.

Improving the quality of party membership, one of the focus areas of the Plenum, figures majorly on the list of tasks. The criteria set out for membership eligibility should be strictly adhered during membership renewal in 2023.

State committees should fix a target of the number of branch committees to be activated in a period of six months, with a training plan for branch secretaries. In 2023 and 2024, more women and the youth should be made members of the party.

It also lays emphasis on training young whole-timers recruited in a planned drive. There should be a plan for central party schools and the training curriculum should include the ways of the RSS and its ideology and practice.

One of the tasks of the State committees will be to draw up a plan for integration of the social media wings with the party organisation. The tasks are with a timeline and recommended for strict adherence.