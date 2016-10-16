Youth trampled to death by elephant

A 31-year-old youth was trampled to death allegedly by a wild elephant at Aranappara, near Tholpetty, under the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS) on Friday night.
The deceased was identified as Thomas, aka Shini, of Kottakkal at Aranappara in Wayanad district.
The body was found inside a bush beside a forest path under the Tholpetty forest range under the sanctuary at Aranappara, nearly 200 metres from his house, on Saturday morning. Thomas was a driver at the eco-tourism centre at Tholpetty.
It was suspected that the incident occurred around 8 p.m. on Friday when he was returning home.
Thomas is survived by wife Sathi and two children.
