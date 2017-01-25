Women’s police battalion to come into being soon

The State Cabinet on Wednesday decided to establish a women’s police battalion, with its headquarters either in the State capital or Kannur.

Another decision on special recruitment to the armed police under the sports quota will benefit 74 sportspersons who have made notable achievements in various sports and games, while 157 physically challenged persons working on temporary basis will be eligible for re-employment in unfilled supernumerary posts .

The women’s battalion will have the posts of one commandant, 20 women Police havildars, 380 women police constables, five drivers, 10 technical wing employees, one armourer sub-inspector, 20 camp followers, one administrative assistant, one junior superintendent, one cashier/store accountant, eight clerks, two typists, and one office attendants.

The Cabinet decisions includes creation of these new posts. The decision to establish the women’s battalion has been taken in the context of the government’s decision to increase the strength of women police to 15 per cent in a phased manner.

As for the sport quota decision, the appointments will be to the posts of havildar. As per the decision, under the athletic (women) category, 12 sports women and under the athletic (male) category, nine athletes will get appointment. Under basketball, there would be four posts each for male and female players, while six posts have been earmarked for football, 10 in judo, 12 in swimming, 12 in water polo, and 12 under handball.

157 to benefit

Physically challenged persons who have got temporary jobs through employment exchanges, but have not been able to complete 179 days of service owing to several reasons will be given re-employment. The social justice director had recommended the case of 157 such persons for appointment to vacancies that have not been filled up from 2,677 supernumerary posts available.

The Cabinet also decided to increase the government guarantee from Rs.3 crore to Rs.6 crore for the Kerala State Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation to enable it to be eligible for the financial aid of the National Scheduled Castes Financial Development Corporation.

Cashew procurement

The Cabinet gave permission to the Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation and CAPEX to procure local cashew produced in the farms under the Agriculture and SC-ST Development Departments at market rates. The entire crop from the farms in the coming season will be made available to the two cashew industrial units.

New posts

The Cabinet decided to create 29 new posts, including that of circle inspector (one), sub-inspector (two), ASI/civil police officer (25), and driver (one), in eight coastal police stations where construction has been completed. The Cabinet also gave permission to these police stations to hire a minimum number of boats.