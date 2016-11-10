Withdrawal of currency hits normal life in Thrissur

Demonetisation hit normal life in the district on Wednesday. Though there was directive to accept currency of denominations Rs,500 and Rs.1,000 at government hospitals, Thissur Medical College didn’t accept the notes. Patients were running from pillar to post as the laboratory and pharmacy at the medical college refused to take the banned notes. Many of the patients didn’t even have money for food.

Serpentine queues were witnessed at Paliyekkara Toll Plaza on National Highway, as passengers tried to collect change after paying Rs.500 and Rs.1000 toll. Passengers, including office-goers, had to wait for a long time in the queue. As the toll company closed the parallel road, even small vehicles had to wait.

The markets in Sakthan Nagar remained paralysed as wholesale and retail merchants refused to take the banned notes.

However, there was no ban on the notes at Guruvayur temple. The temple accepted Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 for vazhipadu.

However, there was restriction at the hotels. Many hotels in the district exhibited boards showing the ban on notes.

Many school authorities informed the parents via SMS that banned noted will not accepted as school fees.

Tension prevailed at Chalakudy as BEVCO outlets refused to accept the Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes. The police had to intervene as people refused to disperse. There was no ban on notes at petrol pumps.

Even the police, who slapped fine on those who didn’t wear helmets, didn’t accept the banned notes. They issued notice and asked them to pay the fine at court.

The jeweleries also refused to accept Rs.500 and Rs.1000. People, who carry money to buy jewellery for wedding purposes, faced problem.