Wahab parries Malappuram baiters with ‘Sulaimani’

An interesting reply by P.V. Abdul Wahab, MP, to an alleged hate-speech by scientist N. Gopalakrishnan has gone viral on the social media. Mr. Wahab’s hashtag reply #entevakasulaimani, offering a black tea (sulaimani) to critics of Malappuram and its community was shared by hundreds of social media users.

Within a few hours, more than 3,000 people shared Mr. Wahab’s #entevakasulaimani on Facebook.

Invite to have black tea

Unlike thousands of others who disparaged Dr. Gopalakrishnan, Mr. Wahab, the Indian Union Muslim League’s Rajya Sabha member, invited the critics and hate mongers to Malappuram to have a black tea with him. “Those who see a Pakistan in Malappuram should come here. We will have a sulaimani together. And by the time you return, all your perceptions about Malappuram will be cleared. You must see the soul of Malappuram to know what Malappuram is,” Mr. Wahab said.

He said those who know the history of Malappuram and Mapilas would not dare to insult them.

“If you know the history of our freedom struggle and our cultural legacy, you will never say that patriotism is the monopoly of a section,” he said.

Dr. Gopalakrishnan, in a video uploaded on the web two days ago, had referred to the Muslim women of Malappuram as giving birth to babies like pigs.

That, according to him, was the reason for Malappuram having most number of MLAs. His video evoked a broadside from Muslims and non-Muslims alike, many resorting to harsh attacks on him and similar speakers like Sasikala.

