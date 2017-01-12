Visiting hours rescheduled

Visiting hours at the Pareeksha Bhavan will be rescheduled from February to benefit the public, particularly those arriving from the northern districts by overnight trains.

At present, the visiting hours at the Pareeksha Bhavan are from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. This will be rescheduled from 10.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m., so that people do not have to wait till 3 p.m. Services will be provided to the public for an hour in the afternoon too. “The permission of the Director of Public Instruction has been received,” Joint Commissioner C. Raghavan said.

Directions have also been issued to the staff to provide services such as date of birth correction or issue duplicate certificates within 10 days of receipt of applications, if there are no other complications involved.

“The time period is specified for various services provided here. The latest step is to restore people’s confidence in the Pareeksha Bhavan functioning. They should feel it is possible to get the work done here without getting someone to recommend it,” Mr. Raghavan said.