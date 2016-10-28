VS: BJP neglecting backward sections

Former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan said on Thursday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre was neglecting harijans, adivasis, and other backward communities in the country.
He was inaugurating the concluding ceremony of the 70th anniversary observance of the Punnapra-Vayalar struggle at the Vayalar martyrs’ column on Thursday. Communist parties should be in power to ensure the uplift of people, he said.
Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State unit secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan,
Communist Party of India (CPI) State unit secretary Kanam Rajendran, national executive member Pannian Ravindran, Ministers T.M. Thomas Isaac, G. Sudhakaran, P. Thilothaman, and V.S. Sunil Kumar participated in the function.
Earlier, rallies were taken out from Valiyachudukad and Menassery to Vayalar.
