VCs panel to find ways tobetter internal assessment

Education Minister C. Ravindranath will constitute a committee of three Vice Chancellors to study and report on how the process of internal assessment can be made fair, transparent and student-friendly in colleges in the State.

This was decided at a meeting of Vice Chancellors of universities in the State chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Thursday. The meeting was held against the backdrop of the recent student agitations in private and self-financing colleges.

The numerous complaints that had come up about the system of internal assessment was discussed at the meeting. The need for ensuring multi-layered grievance redressal mechanisms in self-financing professional colleges was stressed.

The meeting resolved that inspections of expert committees that preceded the granting of affiliation to an institution would be held in a stringent manner in keeping with the letter and spirit of various regulations guiding such inspections and the granting of affiliation.

A couple of Vice Chancellors pointed out that affiliation was now mostly based on the infrastructure of the college. They stressed the need for including an academic audit as a parameter for granting affiliation.

One Vice Chancellor pointed out to the Chief Minister that some years ago the government had issued an order that a college which was not able to post a pass percentage of 30 would not be allowed to take in students for the next academic year. Following pressure from self-financing colleges, this GO was never made operational, the Vice Chancellor said.

The meeting discussed the advisability of constituting a regulatory agency, along the lines of the Admission Supervisory Committee and Fee Regulatory Committee for professional colleges, to oversee all aspects of functioning of arts and science colleges.

The Chief Minister asked the Education Department and universities to stringently monitor the qualifications, quality and pay and service conditions of teachers in self-financing institutions. It was also decided to ask the Education Department to instruct self-financing colleges to set up PTAs and to allow student unions to freely function.