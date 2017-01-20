Kerala

VACB gives clean chit to Sreelekha

ADGP R. Sreelekha

ADGP R. Sreelekha   | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Friday absolved Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) R. Sreelekha of any wrongdoing when she was State Transport Commissioner (STC) during the 2014-15 period.

The agency told Inquiry Commissioner and Special Judge A. Badharudeen that there was no evidence to indict her for criminal misconduct, abuse of official position or causing loss to the government as STC.

The judge also heard that there was no proof to prosecute Chief Secretary S.M. Vijayanand on suspicion that he had shielded Ms. Sreelekha from an anti-corruption inquiry recommended by ADGP Tomin J. Thachankary who succeeded her as STC.

The judge deferred his decision on the agency’s finding until February 1. He gave the complainant Paichira Nawaz 10 days to file objections, if any.

In her statement to the VACB, Ms. Sreelekha portrayed herself as a victim of “29 years of harassment” by Mr. Thachankary, her “batchmate and two ranks junior”. She alleged that Mr. Thachankary was the wellspring of false imputations against her.

Ms. Sreelekha had obtained an order to sue Mr. Thachankary for defamation but desisted from doing so because “he had apologised and promised never to harass her”.

She said Mr. Nawaz’s complaint mirrored most of the insinuations Mr. Thachankary had raised against her in his contentious internal report around which the entire controversy revolved.

Ms. Sreelekha told investigators that Mr. Thachankary had wrongly depicted audit objections as allegations of corruption. She had initiated the audit of the Kerala Road Safety Authority (KRSA) in the first place.

Her house abutted a public road and it was paved using KRSA funds with due municipal sanction. She had paid the government for extra use of the official phone and car.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 19, 2020 4:08:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/VACB-gives-clean-chit-to-Sreelekha/article17069337.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY