VACB for probe into Pattoor land case

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Tuesday told its special court here that it was willing to open a preliminary inquiry into the allegation that top government officials had connived with a private builder to unlawfully appropriate prime public land at Pattoor in the heart of the capital city.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and former Chief Secretary Bharath Bhushan are the main respondents in the case along with the realtor.

VACB’s legal advisor Biju Manohar said that observations of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) was sufficient ground to initiate the inquiry.

S. Chandrasekharan Nair, counsel for Administrative Reforms Committee chairman V.S. Achuthanandan, told Inquiry Commissioner and Special Judge A. Badharudeen that his client’s complaint merited the outright registration of an FIR.

Mr. Nair said that as per the Sewage and Water Act, only the director board of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) could change the orientation of an existing water or sewage main. Moreover, the Act said that up to 1 metre of land abutting a water or sewage main should be reckoned as public land.

Mr. Nair said Mr. Chandy and other respondents had usurped the authority of the KWA and changed the orientation of the pipeline as per the demand of the realtor and without the concurrence of the authority’s director board. He said the signature of Mr. Chandy and Mr. Bhushan was on “every official paper” connected with the “land scam” and his client would produce it in court.

The court also heard that the realtor had wrongfully gained 17 cents of government land through “devious machinations.” The judge said he would hear the case again on February 2. A Lok Ayukta ordered inquiry conducted by VACB director Jacob Thomas in 2014 had reported that “connivance at the highest level of the executive” had benefited the suspect builder.