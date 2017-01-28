Use science to root out superstition: Pinarayi

Science has to play a social role to deliver humanity from superstitions and other customs that do not have logical sanctity, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was inaugurating the 29th Kerala Science Congress, jointly organised by the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE) and the Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI), at the Mar Thoma College in Thiruvalla on Saturday.

“It is a sad truth that Kerala society, which stakes claim to modernity, has become a slave of superstitions rooted in the religio-castiest divisive thoughts of the medieval times,” he said.

To make a society progressive it was important to mould a young generation devoid of superstitious beliefs, he said. Imparting scientific knowledge to children was essential for this social revolution, he said. Research in basic sciences should be given priority and a proper action plan had to be formulated in this regard.

Touching upon the waste management crisis in the State, the Chief Minister mooted a scientific solution to the issue, apart from a change in the mindset of the people for its effective implementation. Callous dumping of waste in public places was a major problem here, Mr. Vijayan said.

Lauding the contributions of scientists such as C.N.R. Rao, Mr.Vijayan said it was a pleasure to share a platform with luminaries such as Dr. Rao.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Rao said India should invest at least 6% of its gross domestic product (GDP) to improve the quality of research and education. He said scientific opportunities in rural India were minimal.

Madhav Gadgil, Raghavendra Gadegkar, R.Sukumar, and M.K.Prasad, scientists, addressed technical sessions on ‘Ecosystem and environment’ later.

The three-day meet will come to a close on Monday.