Use resources judiciously, Magsaysay awardee Sandeep Pandey tells students

Social activist and Magsaysay awardee Sandeep Pandey has said that drastic changes in climate are the result of overexploitation of nature by man.

Interacting with the students of Salsabeel Green School, Kiraloor, near here, on Tuesday, he said the Earth had enough resources to meet the need of human beings.

However, the greed of the human kind could never be fulfilled, he said.

Means end of the world

“Children should be taught to use natural resources judiciously. The exploitation of natural resources will lead to end of the world,” he said.

Mr. Pandey, who has been working for peace between India and Pakistan, said that people of both countries wanted peace. “But the rulers love war.”

“The money invested for nuclear weapons should be utilised for people’s welfare. The rulers should try to reduce the gap between the rich and poor,” he said.

School Prime Minister Sreelakshmi Sreekumar presided over the function.