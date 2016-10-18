Kerala

Unnikrishnan Namboodiri is Sabarimala Melsanthi

Unnikrishnan Namboodiri and M.E. Manukumar who have been elected the Melsanthis of the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple and the Malikappuram temple respectively.

Manukumar chosen Malikappuram Melsanthi

: T.M. Unnikrishnan Namboodiri, 42, of Thekkumparambathu Mana at Cherpulassery in Palakkad district, will be the Melsanthi (head priest) of the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala for the next one year beginning November 16.

M.E. Manukumar, 41, of Puthumana Illom at Vazhappally, near Changanacherry, has been selected head priest of the Malikappuram Devi Temple at Sabarimala. The selections were held through a draw of lots on Monday morning. Unnikrishnan Namboodiri is now the head priest at the Ayyappankavu temple at Cherpulasserry. Manukumar is the Melsanthi at the Kavil Bhagavathy temple at Changanacherry. A priest attached to the Travancore Devaswom Board for the past 16 years, Mr. Manukumar had also served as head priest at the Pampa Ganapati temple.

The lots were prepared by TDB president Prayar Gopalakrishnan; Ajay Tharayil, board member; C.P. Ramaraja Prema Prasad, Devaswom Commissioner; V.S. Jayakumar, Devaswom Secretary; and Murali Kottackakom, Devaswom PRO; in the presence of M. Manoj, Special Commissioner appointed by the Kerala High Court.

The TDB had short-listed 15 names for the post of the Sabarimala Melsanthi and 11 others for the Malikappuram Melsanthi post.

Both the head priests will assume charge at an installation ceremony to be held at the respective temple sopanam on November 15 when the Ayyappa temple opens for the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrim season.

