Unity among unions sought

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) all-India general secretary Tapan Sen has said that the organisation’s ensuing national conference in Odisha will evolve strategies for a broadbased unity among trade unions to fight the neo-liberalisation agenda of the Central government.

When asked about the rationale of Kerala’s LDF government’s appointment of neo-liberal economist Gita Gopinath as its economic advisor, Mr. Sen said the organisation finds no fault in seeking advise of some specialist on a crucial subject such as economics.

“However, we will fight any deviation from the broader Left agenda,” he said.

He said the benefits of the falling crude price in the international market did not reach the people because of the illegal nexus between the government and oil lobbies.