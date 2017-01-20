UDF to picket collectorates on Jan. 24

The United Democratic Front (UDF) will picket all district collectorates on January 24 as part of its ongoing agitation against the Centre’s demonetisation policy and the State government’s indifference towards restoring ration supply, for cutting down on welfare pensions, and failure to tackle problems faced by the cooperative sector.

The picketing of the Thiruvananthapuram collectorate will be inaugurated by Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala. KPCC president V.M. Sudheeran will do the job in Alappuzha, Oommen Chandy in Ernakulam, IUML State secretary K.P.A. Majeed in Kollam, RSP State secretary A.A. Azeez in Pathanamthitta, P.C. Chacko in Kottayam, Kerala Congress (Jacob) chairman Johnny Nelloor in Idukki, K.C. Venugopal in Thrissur, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan in Palakkad, M.K. Muneer in Malappuram, Janata Dal (U) leader M.P. Veerendrakumar in Kozhikode, K. Muraleedharan in Kannur, CMP State secretary C.P. John in Wayanad and Benny Behanan in Kasaragod.

UDF convener P.P. Thankachan said here that IUML leader P.K. Kunhalikutty will participate in the picketing programme in Thiruvananthapuram, while he would join Mr. Chandy in Ernakulam.

As per the UDF’s decision, the coalition leaders will court arrest during the picketing. The UDF district committees are currently in the process of holding strategy sessions for the success of the programme.

Mr. Thankachan said the UDF’s Raj Bhavan picketing was an unqualified success that reflected the frustration of the people at the Central and State government’s attitude towards the cooperative sector since it touched almost all walks of life.