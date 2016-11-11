UDF plans stir against ‘impasse’ in Corporation administration

The Kannur Corporation, now controlled by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) with the backing of a Congress rebel-turned-Independent councillor, is all set to witness confrontation between the two sides as the United Democratic Front (UDF) has announced agitations alleging that the Corporation administration is in total disarray.

“The functioning of the Corporation is in disorder as Mayor E.P. Latha is acting with political motives,” alleged standing committee chairman T.O. Mohanan and former Deputy Mayor C. Sameer at a press conference here on Thursday. They said that the council meeting was not convened as per law, leading to delays in taking decisions on agenda items, they said .

27 members each

The resignation of Mr. Sameer as Deputy Mayor in June last had ended the stalemate in the Corporation administration. Both the LDF and the UDF have 27 members each in the 55-member council. Later expelled Congress leader P.K. Ragesh was elected Deputy Mayor with the support of the LDF.

Mr. Mohanan said that the council meeting should statutorily be held once a month. Not only were the council meetings irregular, but even the steering committee, comprising chairpersons of standing committees, were not convened once a month, he said, adding that there was total paralysis in the execution of projects.

‘A failure’

The Corporation administration had failed to act in issues that concerns people’s daily life, he alleged.

The UDF councillors would stage a dharna in front of the Corporation office here on Friday as a token protest, they said.

Standing committee chairperson P. Indira and councillors Suma Balakrishnan and M.P. Muhammedali were present at the press meet.

