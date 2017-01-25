UDF’s next level of stir from Feb. 6

The United Democratic Front (UDF) will organise a convention to declare a long drawn agitation against the anti-people policies of the Centre and State governments on February 6 in the State capital.

Elected representatives of local bodies, Members of Parliament and legislature, the assembly constituency-level leaders of constituents will attend the convention, which is expected to lay the blue print of agitations that the opposition coalition is planning.

The convention, according to sources, will bring out a major document that would highlight the devious attempts of the CPI(M) and the RSS-BJP combine to divide Kerala society on communal grounds.

The convention will be followed by five propaganda marches fanning across the State from February 12 to 20 against the anti-people policies, violence and intolerance of the Centre and State governments.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said propaganda marches would focus on the policies of these two governments that had heaped the misery on common man.

KPCC vice president M M Hassan will be the captain of the Kasaragod- Kannur -Wayanad jatha, M.K. Muneer of the Kozhikode- Malappuram- Palakkad leg, V.D. Satheeshan will head the Thrissur, Ernakulam, Alappuzha leg, Varughese George will head the Kottayam-Idukki leg, and N.K. Premachandran will lead the Pathanamthitta- Kollam- Thiruvananthapuram leg.