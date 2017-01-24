Trains to be regulated

Railways have announced regulation of trains on January 28 to take up the ongoing track doubling work and construction of subway between Mavelikara and Chengannur railway stations.

According to Railways, 16526 Bengaluru- Kanyakumari Express, 12081 Kannur- Thiruvananthapuram Janshatabdi Express, 17229 Thiruvananthapuram- Hyderabad Sabari Express and 16382 Kanyakumari- Mumbai CST Express will be diverted via Alappuzha.

Train 12626/12625 Kerala Express, between New Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram, will be diverted via Alappuzha in both the directions. All the diverted trains will be provided stoppages at Ernakulam Junction, Cherthala, Alappuzha, and Haripad.

Trains cancelled

Train 56394/56393 Kollam– Kottayam Passenger at 8.35 a.m. and its return trip at 5.45 p.m., 66307/66308 Ernakulam- Kollam MEMU at 5.25 a.m. from Ernakulam and its return trip at 11.10 a.m. from Kollam, 56381/56382 Ernakulam- Kayamkulam passengers via Alappuzha at 10 a.m. from Ernakulam and its return journey at 1 p.m. from Kayamkulam have been fully cancelled.

Partial cancellation

Train 56365/56366 Passenger trains between Punalur and Guruvayur will remain partially cancelled between Kottayam and Punalur on Saturday. Train 56387/56388 Ernakulam-Kayamkulam passengers at 11.30 a.m. from Ernakulam and its return trip at 5 p.m. from Kayamkulam will remain partially cancelled between Kayamkulam and Kottayam.