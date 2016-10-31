Kerala

Training course concludes

A week-long training course for club masters and flock leaders of Bharat Scouts and Guides (BSG) at various Kendriya Vidyalayas across south India concluded at Kanjikode, near here, on Sunday.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) regional deputy commissioner Uma Sivaraman was the chief guest on the occasion. Apart from 45 teachers from Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, over 1,400 students took part in the valedictory function.

Dr. Sivaraman urged the student community not to take shortcuts to win in life. Those who strive hard could win over challenges in life, she said. Camp chief K. Rajeswary, Instrumentation Limited deputy manager Radha Mohan, Kanjikode Kendriya Vidyalaya vice-principal K. Subrahmanyan and BSG district organising convener A. Abdul Shumz also addressed the valedictory function. Various art and cultural events were held as part of the week-long programme.

