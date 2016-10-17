Track electrification up to Mangaluru by Dec.

The track-electrification work up to Mangaluru is progressing as per schedule and is likely to be completed by December end.

The electrified track up to Cheruvathur was commissioned a few months ago and now the Southern Railway is working overtime to complete electrification of the 85-km track up to Mangaluru, which is part of the 307-km Shoranur-Mangaluru stretch.

Leftover work

Railway sources told The Hindu that electrification up to the Netravathi bridge, near Mangaluru, had already been executed. The focus now was on the leftover work at the Mangaluru Central station yard and the nearby Mangaluru Junction, which was expected to be completed within schedule, they said. The Kerala State Electricity Board has commenced laying underground 110 kV electric lines so as to feed the traction sub-station at Cheruvathur and near Elathur in Kozhikode by December itself, while the works on the sub-station at Uppala could take two more months, they said.

Upon completion, the authorities would approach the

Office of the Chief Railway Safety Commissioner in Bengaluru for the formal commissioning of the line which would mark the completion of the mainline track electrification works in Kerala.

Once commissioned, Railways would use electric locomotives for 75 per cent of the freight and passenger traffic, thereby opening avenues to run additional services, including Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU), that would offer cheaper and swift travel for short-distance passengers. Besides, Railways are also planning to set up an electric loco shed in Mangaluru to carry out urgent mechanical works.

Commissioning of the electrified stretch will mark a major milestone in the Railways drive to reduce fuel expenses, ensure punctual rail services, and introducing new train services in the sector.

